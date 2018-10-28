Ben Barten's original plan was to wait until after his junior season to make his college decision.

Stratford High School, coming off a 48-0 win over Colby in Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs, is still alive and well. But Barten, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound two-way lineman, committed to Wisconsin a bit ahead of schedule.

The three-star prospect become commit No. 4 for the Badgers in the 2020 class Saturday night. BadgerBlitz.com confirmed wissports.net's report with Barten early Sunday morning.