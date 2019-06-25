Just hours after Wisconsin received a commitment from Jordan Turner , fellow three-star linebacker Mailk Reed gave his pledge to the Badgers - something he made public on Tuesday. Both visited officially the weekend of June 7.

Reed, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior from Chandler High School in Arizona, ultimately chose UW over offers from Arizona, Nebraska and UCLA. He visited all four schools officially over the last four weeks.

"My family and I really liked it. My mom and my dad, they just really liked the coaches. They feel like they were real and they’re like, it’s like a family down there, so they really liked it," Reed told BadgerBlitz.com after his official to Wisconsin. "They seemed like it was genuine. I was talking with [head coach Paul] Chryst. He was a great dude, too, and so was [inside linebackers coach Bob] Bostad, and we liked the whole staff."

Reed and Turner will likely fill Wisconsin's need at inside linebacker in the current class.

Reed, who had He 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks last fall, is commit No. 11 for the Badgers in the 2020 recruiting cycle.