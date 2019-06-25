News More News
Badgers add another linebacker in three-star Malik Reed

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad must have been smiling from ear to ear Monday afternoon.

Just hours after Wisconsin received a commitment from Jordan Turner, fellow three-star linebacker Mailk Reed gave his pledge to the Badgers - something he made public on Tuesday. Both visited officially the weekend of June 7.

Malik Reed

Reed, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior from Chandler High School in Arizona, ultimately chose UW over offers from Arizona, Nebraska and UCLA. He visited all four schools officially over the last four weeks.

"My family and I really liked it. My mom and my dad, they just really liked the coaches. They feel like they were real and they’re like, it’s like a family down there, so they really liked it," Reed told BadgerBlitz.com after his official to Wisconsin. "They seemed like it was genuine. I was talking with [head coach Paul] Chryst. He was a great dude, too, and so was [inside linebackers coach Bob] Bostad, and we liked the whole staff."

Reed and Turner will likely fill Wisconsin's need at inside linebacker in the current class.

Reed, who had He 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks last fall, is commit No. 11 for the Badgers in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

