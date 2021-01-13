BadgerBlitz - Badgers add a late to piece their 2021 class in Markus Ilver

Over 15 months later, the Badgers added what will likely be the final piece to their 2021 recruiting class. Markus Ilver , a three-star power forward, committed to Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to a source. He is the fourth commit/future signee in the senior cycle, along with Mors, Hepburn and Chris Hodges .

Greg Gard 's last commitments on the recruiting came in September of 2019 when Wisconsin snagged Matthew Mors and Chucky Hepburn shortly after their official visits to Madison.

"We’re still continuing to recruit. We may add to this 2021 class," Gard told reporters in November. "I think there are lot of unknowns yet in how this is all going to play out. So there’s a lot of different paths that it can take in terms of adding and those type of things moving forward. And there’s so many unknowns as I mentioned earlier, even with the guys that have an opportunity to get an extra year back that can impact your roster."

A 6-foot-8, 205-pound prospect from Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, Ilver chose the Badgers over scholarships from East Carolina, James Madison, Marshall, Nebraska, Toledo, Utah and Xavier, among others. Originally from Estonia, Ilver played at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia before moving to Western Reserve.

With the 2021 class now complete, the Badgers will likely turn their full focus to 2022 and potential transfer options this spring and summer. So far in the junior class, Gard has offered Braden Huff (Glen Ellyn, IL), Isaac Traudt (Grand Island, NE), Joe Hurlburt (Enderlin, ND), Trejuan Holloman (St. Paul, MN), Jaden Schutt (Yorkville, IL) and Camden Heide (Wayzata, MN).