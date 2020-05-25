The three-star junior also listed scholarships from Duke, Iowa State, Minnesota, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue and Virginia, among others, during the course of his recruitment.

A 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end from Hilliard Bradley High School in Ohio, Pugh trimmed his list to six schools - UW, Penn State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State and Indiana - in late March.

In what could be the start of another recruiting run for Wisconsin in the 2021 class, the Badgers secured a commitment from Jack Pugh on Monday.

Pugh, who was recruited by tight ends coach Mickey Turner and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, visited Wisconsin most recently on March 1 for the Badgers' junior day.

“What I look for in a school is their culture and how they use my position, how they develop them. Not every school uses a tight end effectively,” Pugh told Rivals.com in a previous interview. “It’s mainly about the culture and the people I’m around and if I’m happy and feel at home.”

Commit No. 11 for UW in the 2021 class, Pugh filled a big remaining need at tight end for UW. Turner may not be done at the position, though, with Terrance Ferguson (Littleton, CO), Gunnar Helm (Greenwood Village, CO), Leo Blackburn (Atlanta, GA) and Lawson Albright (Greensboro, NC), among others, remaining on the Badgers' recruiting board.

On March 1, Wisconsin also hosted edge prospects Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers, both of whom could be on commitment watch moving forward. FutureCast picks for each favor the Badgers.