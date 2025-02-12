BadgerBlitzTV: Zero In-State Players for 2026?

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the latest happenings in the 2026 recruiting class, including key names the staff has locked in for official visits, whether there will be an in-state player in that class, and look ahead to the basketball game against Purdue.

