Cosgrove and host Matt Perkins discuss how the effects of the interim hiring of Jim Leonhard are already being felt on the recruiting trail, how the Badgers could address their open scholarships with players hitting the transfer portal, how Wisconsin could leverage their open on-field coaching position, and more.

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove .

