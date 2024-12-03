Published Dec 3, 2024
BadgerBlitzTV: Signing Day, Portal Season, Offensive Coordinator Search
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about the decommitment of Cameron Miller, the flip of Cairo Skanes, transfer portal entries from the defensive side of the ball, and the latest in Wisconsin's search for a new offensive coordinator.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook