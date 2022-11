Cosgrove and host Matt Perkins discuss the decommitments of Jamel Howard and Collin Dixon and what it says about the state of the program. Then Clint breaks down two late bloomers out of Cincinnati in running back Trey Cornist and defensive back Cameron Calhoun .

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove .

