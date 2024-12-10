BadgerBlitzTV: Jeff Grimes Hired, QB Coach Search, Portal Season

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about Wisconsin’s hiring of Jeff Grimes to be the new offensive coordinator, who the Badgers could be targeting at quarterbacks coach, the entries of Tyler Van Dyke , James Thompson , Trech Kekahuna , and many others into the transfer portal, and take a look at who the staff is targeting to fill holes on the roster in the portal.

