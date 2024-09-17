BadgerBlitzTV: Drowning in the Tide

BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the fallout from Wisconsin’s woeful performance against Alabama, figure out what Braedyn Locke needs to do to step in for Tyler Van Dyke , check in on key recruits who visited during the game ( Jacob Alexander , Gavin Mueller , Shahn Alston , Braden Wilmes , Zachary Washington ) and look ahead to Cooper Catalano potentially breaking the state record for tackles this weekend.

