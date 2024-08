BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss why they expect breakout seasons from Tawee Walker and Max Lofy , how fans should feel about Wisconsin not being ranked in the preseason AP Poll, their biggest areas of concern for this year's team, recent position changes, and much more.

Embed content not available

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook