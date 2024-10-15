BadgerBlitzTV: Badgers Surging into Big Ten Play, Ryan Hopkins Offered

in other news
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-7 win over Rutgers
Takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-7 win over Rutgers.
Grades and Game Balls Week 7: Badgers manhandle Rutgers in New Jersey, 42-7
PISCATAWAY — Grades and game balls from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk blowout win over Rutgers
PISCATAWAY — BadgerBlitz.com spoke to several Wisconsin players following the win over Rutgers.
in other news
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-7 win over Rutgers
Takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-7 win over Rutgers.
BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about Wisconsin's offensive revival, analyze how they started shutting down the run on defense, discuss the offer to 2026 QB Ryan Hopkins, catch up on the latest with Nolan Davenport's Michigan offer, preview a huge matchup between Marquette and Mukwonago on Friday night and more.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook
- CB
- OG
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- OLB
- TE
- S