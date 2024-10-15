Advertisement

Published Oct 15, 2024
BadgerBlitzTV: Badgers Surging into Big Ten Play, Ryan Hopkins Offered
Default Avatar
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about Wisconsin's offensive revival, analyze how they started shutting down the run on defense, discuss the offer to 2026 QB Ryan Hopkins, catch up on the latest with Nolan Davenport's Michigan offer, preview a huge matchup between Marquette and Mukwonago on Friday night and more.

_________________________________________________


