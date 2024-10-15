BadgerBlitzTV: Badgers Surging into Big Ten Play, Ryan Hopkins Offered

BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about Wisconsin's offensive revival, analyze how they started shutting down the run on defense, discuss the offer to 2026 QB Ryan Hopkins , catch up on the latest with Nolan Davenport 's Michigan offer, preview a huge matchup between Marquette and Mukwonago on Friday night and more.

