Cosgrove and host Matt Perkins break down the scouting report for newly-offered 2024 in-state tight end Rob Booker out of Waunakee. Then, they talk about how Jim Leonhard and the rest of the Wisconsin staff should approach the bye week when it comes to recruiting.

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove .

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook