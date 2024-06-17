BadgerBlitzTV: A Whirlwind Week of Commitments
BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the impactful commitments of Eugene Hilton Jr. and Mason Posa, talk about how Torin Pettaway, Nizyi Davis, and Jahmare Washington fit for the Badgers in this cycle, determine how the defensive line fills out for 2025 and much more.
