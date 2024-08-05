BadgerBlitzTV: 2025 DT Xaiver Okponu Commits and Fall Camp Headlines
BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the impact of 3-star defensive tackle Xavier Okponu's commitment, talk about who is separating themselves at fall camp, how freshman Xavier Lucas, Thomas Heiberger and Darrion Dupree can't be kept off the field and more.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook