BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the impact of 3-star defensive tackle Xavier Okponu 's commitment, talk about who is separating themselves at fall camp, how freshman Xavier Lucas , Thomas Heiberger and Darrion Dupree can't be kept off the field and more.

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook



