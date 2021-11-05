BadgerBlitz TV: Wisconsin-Rutgers preview with The Knight Report

BadgerBlitz TV returns with a great chat with Chris Nalwasky of The Knight Report. He breaks down Greg Schiano's program, Aron Cruickshank's injury and uncertain availability for Saturday's game, along with who to watch for on offense, defense and special teams.

Plus, Chris provides keys to the game and a prediction from the Rutgers beat writer, one that Wisconsin fans may enjoy.

