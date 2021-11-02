BadgerBlitz TV: Wisconsin ranked in initial CFP poll; Rutgers week starts

BadgerBlitz TV talks about Wisconsin ranked in the initial College Football Playoff poll, along with a cluster of other Big Ten programs. We also give a quick preview of Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights on both sides of the ball with help from inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and quarterback Graham Mertz.

Plus, we highlight one former dynamic Badger, Aron Cruickshank -- who has shined for the Big Ten East program the past two seasons. However, his status is uncertain for Saturday.