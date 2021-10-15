BadgerBlitz TV: Wisconsin-Army preview
We enter new territory here at BadgerBlitz.com with weekly YouTube shows!
Our first show of the BadgerBlitz TV era kicks off with a preview of Wisconsin's final non-conference clash of the 2021 regular season. UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) hosts Army (4-1) under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night (7 p.m. CT, BTN).
Editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski break down keys on both offense and defense for Wisconsin against a unique opponent in Jeff Monken's program, along with their Badgers to watch and game predictions for this weekend!
