BadgerBlitz TV: What to expect from Minnesota vs. No. 14 Wisconsin

BadgerBlitz TV breaks down the Minnesota Golden Gophers with our friends at The Gopher Report, Rivals.com's site that covers all things about P.J. Fleck's program.

Alex Carlson joins the show to discuss Minnesota's 7-4 season to date, a running game that has continued to grind out yards even with injuries to key running backs, and a stout defense that ranks among the nation's best. Plus, he gives his keys that would lead to a Gophers upset, and his prediction when the Badgers enter Huntington Bank Stadium.