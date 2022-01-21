BadgerBlitz TV: What DB Jay Shaw, WR Keontez Lewis could bring to Wisconsin
Senior writer Jake Kocorowski welcomes BruinBlitz.com's Rick Kimbrel to BadgerBlitz TV to discuss two key Wisconsin transfers in defensive back Jay Shaw and wide receiver Keontez Lewis.
Rick breaks down Shaw's impact on the Bruins' defense last season and how he was used within that particular scheme, along with the potential of Lewis as a wide receiver.
