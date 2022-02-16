 Wisconsin football recruiting: The updated 2023 Rivals250 and top Wisconsin targets
BadgerBlitz TV: The updated 2023 Rivals250 and top Wisconsin targets

Jake Kocorowski and Clint Cosgrove
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz TV returns as our weekly recruiting check-in continues with the amazing Clint Cosgrove, recruiting analyst for Rivals.com.

This week we dive into the updated Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 class -- how Rivals.com creates and updates player evaluations -- and which prospects Wisconsin fans should know about heading into this recruiting cycle.

