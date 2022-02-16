BadgerBlitz TV: The updated 2023 Rivals250 and top Wisconsin targets
BadgerBlitz TV returns as our weekly recruiting check-in continues with the amazing Clint Cosgrove, recruiting analyst for Rivals.com.
This week we dive into the updated Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 class -- how Rivals.com creates and updates player evaluations -- and which prospects Wisconsin fans should know about heading into this recruiting cycle.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook