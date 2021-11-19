BadgerBlitz TV: Takeaways from Wisconsin's 2-1 start in 2021-22 season

BadgerBlitz TV returns with its first look at Greg Gard's men's basketball program. Senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski discuss the following:

*What to take away from Wisconsin's 2-1 start

*Silver linings or moral victories from the loss to Providence on Monday?

*Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis and what he has shown in two games

*True freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn

*Looking ahead to the Maui Invitational Tournament ... in Las Vegas?