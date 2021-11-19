 Wisconsin Basketball: Takeaways from Badgers' start to 2021-22 season
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-19 12:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz TV: Takeaways from Wisconsin's 2-1 start in 2021-22 season

Jake Kocorowski and Benjamin Worgull
Senior Writers
BadgerBlitz TV returns with its first look at Greg Gard's men's basketball program. Senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski discuss the following:

*What to take away from Wisconsin's 2-1 start

*Silver linings or moral victories from the loss to Providence on Monday?

*Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis and what he has shown in two games

*True freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn

*Looking ahead to the Maui Invitational Tournament ... in Las Vegas?

