Cosgrove and host Matt Perkins break down the tape on the Badgers' latest offer, 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson from West Bloomfield High School in Michigan. Then, they discuss the importance of recruiting the state of Michigan, and recap Clint's conversation with coach Jim Leonhard .

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove .

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook