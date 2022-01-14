BadgerBlitz TV: Scott Nelson on College Gridiron Showcase, training for NFL

BadgerBlitz TV catches up with former Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson. The Michigan native currently trains in Tampa in pursuit of his NFL dreams. We caught up on Thursday evening to discuss the following:

*Transitioning from juggling academics and athletics to solely training

*His experience at the College Gridiron Showcase

*Chatting with NFL personnel at that event

*Where he is training currently, and his routine/workouts

*Wisconsin's 2021 defense and its top five rankings

*His final game as a Badger in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, and his emotions (and Collin Wilder's, for that matter)

*Who within your Wisconsin's safety group emerges next year

*Breakout players on defense and offense for 2022