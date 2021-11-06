BadgerBlitz TV: Recapping Wisconsin's emphatic win at Rutgers
Wisconsin moves to 4-0 all-time against Rutgers after its 52-3 victory on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. That includes a 2-0 record within "The Garden State," as the Badgers (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) outscored the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5) by a combined 89-3 between the 2014 and 2021 meetings.
BadgerBlitz.com went live after UW's win in Piscataway to break down key stats, players of the game and more. Check out the stats, and as always, leave some comments and click those likes/subscribe buttons!
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook