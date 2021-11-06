BadgerBlitz TV: Recapping Wisconsin's emphatic win at Rutgers

Wisconsin moves to 4-0 all-time against Rutgers after its 52-3 victory on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. That includes a 2-0 record within "The Garden State," as the Badgers (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) outscored the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5) by a combined 89-3 between the 2014 and 2021 meetings.

