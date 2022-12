BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove.

Cosgrove and host Matt Perkins discuss the impact of Wisconsin's hiring of Luke Fickell on the program's recruiting strategy, which current Cincinnati commits are most likely to follow him to Madison, and how losing Jim Leonhard affects in-state recruiting.

Plus, the guys break down the tape of 2023 quarterback Brady Drogosh.