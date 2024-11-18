BadgerBlitzTV: Longo Fired, Who's the Next OC and a Huge Recruiting Weekend

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about the fallout from Wisconsin firing offensive coordinator Phil Longo , who the potential candidates are to replace him, the latest on Carter Smith , Cairo Skanes , Evan Goodwin , and other visitors from a huge recruiting weekend, and discuss the upcoming Wisconsin High School Football championship games.

