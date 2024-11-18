Published Nov 18, 2024
BadgerBlitzTV: Longo Fired, Who's the Next OC and a Huge Recruiting Weekend
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins talk about the fallout from Wisconsin firing offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who the potential candidates are to replace him, the latest on Carter Smith, Cairo Skanes, Evan Goodwin, and other visitors from a huge recruiting weekend, and discuss the upcoming Wisconsin High School Football championship games.

