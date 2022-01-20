 NFL Draft 2022: Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal on foregoing senior season, grade from NFL College Advisory Committee
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-20 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz TV: Leo Chenal on decision to enter NFL Draft

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz TV returns with yet another former Wisconsin standout who's shooting for a chance to play at the next level. All-American and Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year Leo Chenal chatted with senior writer Jake Kocorowski about his decision to forego his senior season and more.

Topics discussed include the following:

*Where he's training and his routine in preparation for the NFL Draft

*The week in which he proposed and played his final game as a Badger

*The decision behind entering the draft, when he realized he would declare, and the factors that went into it

*The grade given to Chenal by the NFL College Advisory Committee

*Who he looks to in taking over the reins of "Death Row," Wisconsin's inside linebacker room

*Quick hitters on playing Halo, breakout players on defense and offense in 2022, and the number of reps he wants to hit in bench pressing 225 pounds.

