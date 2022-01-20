BadgerBlitz TV: Leo Chenal on decision to enter NFL Draft
BadgerBlitz TV returns with yet another former Wisconsin standout who's shooting for a chance to play at the next level. All-American and Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year Leo Chenal chatted with senior writer Jake Kocorowski about his decision to forego his senior season and more.
Topics discussed include the following:
*Where he's training and his routine in preparation for the NFL Draft
*The week in which he proposed and played his final game as a Badger
*The decision behind entering the draft, when he realized he would declare, and the factors that went into it
*The grade given to Chenal by the NFL College Advisory Committee
*Who he looks to in taking over the reins of "Death Row," Wisconsin's inside linebacker room
*Quick hitters on playing Halo, breakout players on defense and offense in 2022, and the number of reps he wants to hit in bench pressing 225 pounds.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook