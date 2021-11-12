BadgerBlitz TV: Keys to a Wisconsin win over Northwestern

BadgerBlitz TV previews the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers hosting the struggling Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski break down offensive and defensive keys for Paul Chryst's program as they look to make it six wins in a row after a 1-3 start. Plus, they highlight their Badgers to watch and make game predictions.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook