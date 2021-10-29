 Wisconsin Football: Keys to a Badgers win over No. 9 Iowa; players to watch; predictions
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-29 17:35:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz TV: Keys to a Wisconsin win over No. 9 Iowa

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara and Jake Kocorowski break down everything you need to know before Wisconsin and No. 9 Iowa take the field inside Camp Randall Stadium.

We present the offensive and defensive keys to the game for UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten), Badgers to watch against Iowa (6-1, 3-1), and our predictions!

