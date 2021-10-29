BadgerBlitz TV: Keys to a Wisconsin win over No. 9 Iowa
BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara and Jake Kocorowski break down everything you need to know before Wisconsin and No. 9 Iowa take the field inside Camp Randall Stadium.
We present the offensive and defensive keys to the game for UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten), Badgers to watch against Iowa (6-1, 3-1), and our predictions!
