BadgerBlitz TV: Joel Stave on controversial 2013 loss at Arizona State
BadgerBlitz TV returns with Joel Stave, Wisconsin's all-time winningest quarterback, to talk about the controversial 2013 loss in Tempe against Arizona State, among a couple other topics.
Those discussions include:
*What he's up to nowadays
*The loss at Arizona State -- game atmosphere and the game time temperature (see: HOT!); the game before the final drive, the final drive itself and Jeff Duckworth's huge catch; the kneel down and reactions thereafter
*Being UW's all-time winningest quarterback and what that means
*The challenges Stave experienced during his first two years as a starter that Graham Mertz may be experiencing now
