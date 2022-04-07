BadgerBlitz TV: Discussing 2024 DT Justin Scott, 2023 OLB Tackett Curtis
BadgerBlitz TV's weekly Q&A with Clint Cosgrove continues as we grind through April. Senior writer Jake Kocorowski chats with the Rivals.com recruiting analyst about the skill sets of two four-star targets Wisconsin has on its radar: 2024 defensive tackle Justin Scott and 2023 outside linebacker Tackett Curtis.
We also discuss a more general question that if a program extends offers to recruits at a particular position played by key targets, if there should be worry in regards to the high-profile prospect.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook