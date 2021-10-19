BadgerBlitz TV: Devin Chandler in transfer portal; Purdue players to watch

BadgerBlitz TV returns with another episode on our YouTube channel!

We discuss the impact of wide receiver Devin Chandler leaving the program and what it means for Alvis Whitted's room and the kickoff return unit. Plus, we give you Wisconsin's preliminary status report from Monday and two Purdue players to watch for on Saturday. Cornerback Caesar Williams and right tackle Tyler Beach discuss Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis, respectively.