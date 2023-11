Rivals.com National Analyst Clint Cosgrove and Matt Perkins break down the tape on the Badgers' newest 2025 commit, LB Cooper Catalano , and visiting 2024 Rivals100 DL Ernest Willor Jr. , a key player Greg Scruggs is trying to land late in the cycle. Then, they discuss how a strong walk-on program operates in the day and age of NIL.

