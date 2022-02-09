BadgerBlitz TV: Chris Brooks Jr. signing; Wisconsin's 2022 class grades

BadgerBlitz TV returns again as we warmly welcomes Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove back to the show for a new weekly segment that will drop on Wednesdays. Topics discussed include the following:

*The signing of 2022 WR Chris Brooks Jr. and what he could bring to Wisconsin

*Grades for Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class and transfer portal signings

*Answering subscribers' questions comparing 2022 signee Aidan Vaughan with 2023 commit Tyler Jansey -- both of whom are projected to play inside linebacker

*In-state offer talk for the upcoming classes