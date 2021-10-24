BadgerBlitz TV: Catching up with Pittsburgh DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Isaiahh Loudermilk made his presence known on the defensive line during his time at Wisconsin, playing in 40 games with 26 starts. Now, the former three-star recruit and eight-man prep football standout continues his journey in the NFL as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Loudermilk joined BadgerBlitz TV on Friday morning to discuss a variety of topics, which include the following:

*Recalling the scene and emotions of being drafted

*How’s the overall transition been to the NFL in his first season

*A challenging part of adapting to the NFL

*Emotions when he got on the field for his first NFL game

*Playing across from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

*Having former Badgers Derek and T.J. Watt and Joe Schobert on the team

*Watching Wisconsin and what has stood out about defensive linemen Matt Henningsen and Keeanu Benton