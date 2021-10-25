BadgerBlitz TV: Catching up with 2022 WR Tommy McIntosh
BadgerBlitz TV continues on with its weekly recruiting spotlight that shines on 2022 wide receiver commit Tommy McIntosh.
The three-star prospect out of Michigan discusses the following:
*His senior season, where he has made a substantial splash
*The type of offense Dewitt runs and how he is being utilized
*The bond growing between McIntosh and the other Wisconsin commits to this point *Communication with the Wisconsin staff, how they see him in the offense, and relationship with WR coach Alvis Whitted
*How he sees this 2022 class for Wisconsin finishing out
Plus, quick hitters about his favorite workout music, sports teams and whether he will enrollee early at Wisconsin.
