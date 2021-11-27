BadgerBlitz TV: Catching up with 2022 LB commit Aidan Vaughan

 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Catching up with 2022 LB commit Aidan Vaughan
Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
BadgerBlitz TV returns with yet another weekly recruiting spotlight interview. This time we chatted with new LB commit Aidan Vaughan. We discussed the following with the 2022 prospect:

*His busy recruiting process in the last two months

*His senior season where he claimed all-state honors

*How he was used on defense in high school, and how Wisconsin envisions him at the college level

*His official visit earlier in November and what stood out

*When he realized he would commit to Wisconsin

*The process of reopening his recruitment after committing to Air Force

*Fellow 2022 commit and Michigan native, wide receiver Tommy McIntosh

*Quick hitters on being a multi-sport athlete, his favorite pregame music, Thanksgiving food and enrolling early at Wisconsin

_________________________________________________

