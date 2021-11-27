BadgerBlitz TV: Catching up with 2022 LB commit Aidan Vaughan
BadgerBlitz TV returns with yet another weekly recruiting spotlight interview. This time we chatted with new LB commit Aidan Vaughan. We discussed the following with the 2022 prospect:
*His busy recruiting process in the last two months
*His senior season where he claimed all-state honors
*How he was used on defense in high school, and how Wisconsin envisions him at the college level
*His official visit earlier in November and what stood out
*When he realized he would commit to Wisconsin
*The process of reopening his recruitment after committing to Air Force
*Fellow 2022 commit and Michigan native, wide receiver Tommy McIntosh
*Quick hitters on being a multi-sport athlete, his favorite pregame music, Thanksgiving food and enrolling early at Wisconsin
