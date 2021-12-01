 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Cade Yacamelli on playoff performance, future position for Badgers
BadgerBlitz TV: Catching up with 2022 commit Cade Yacamelli

2022 Wisconsin commit Cade Yacamelli comes off a huge performance in Penn-Trafford's 24-21 win in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game this past weekend -- as chronicled by the TribLIVE High School Sports Network and the Pittsburgh Press-Gazette. On Tuesday evening, he made some time for BadgerBlitz.com to talk about his recruiting journey to Madison.

Topics included in our BadgerBlitz TV episode include the following:

*His key plays during that WPIAL Class 5A championship game last weekend

*How Yacamelli is utilized on both sides of the ball for Trafford (PA) Penn-Trafford

*If there's been any updates from Wisconsin as to what position he will start at when he gets to Madison

*A recent conversation with associate head coach Joe Rudolph

*How the relationship with UW developed, and whom from the staff he has been speaking with recently

*How the Wisconsin class of 2022 is bonding

*Plus, quick hitters regarding sports previously played, favorite holiday food and pregame music, and whether or not he will enroll early at Wisconsin

