BadgerBlitz TV: Blowout Standouts, 2026 Needs, Visitors to Watch

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss some significant breakouts from CJ Williams, Dilin Jones, Sebastian Cheeks, and others before checking in on some key unofficial visitors from the 2026 class, including Samuel Simpson, Claude Mpouma, Nick Hankins, and more.
