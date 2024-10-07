BadgerBlitz TV: Blowout Standouts, 2026 Needs, Visitors to Watch

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss some significant breakouts from CJ Williams , Dilin Jones , Sebastian Cheeks , and others before checking in on some key unofficial visitors from the 2026 class, including Samuel Simpson , Claude Mpouma , Nick Hankins , and more.

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook



