Advertisement
Published Oct 7, 2024
BadgerBlitz TV: Blowout Standouts, 2026 Needs, Visitors to Watch
Default Avatar
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss some significant breakouts from CJ Williams, Dilin Jones, Sebastian Cheeks, and others before checking in on some key unofficial visitors from the 2026 class, including Samuel Simpson, Claude Mpouma, Nick Hankins, and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


Advertisement
Advertisement