BadgerBlitz TV: A deeper look into Nebraska's 2021 season

BadgerBlitz.com TV returns with an insightful look at Nebraska. Hail Varsity's Derek Peterson joined the show to discuss the following about Wisconsin's next opponent:

*The Huskers' 3-7 record and their close losses in 2021

*The large changes on the offensive coaching staff

*The evolution of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez

*How the defense has improved, and where there are still concerns

*Keys to a Nebraska upset