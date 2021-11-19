BadgerBlitz TV: A deeper look into Nebraska's 2021 season
BadgerBlitz.com TV returns with an insightful look at Nebraska. Hail Varsity's Derek Peterson joined the show to discuss the following about Wisconsin's next opponent:
*The Huskers' 3-7 record and their close losses in 2021
*The large changes on the offensive coaching staff
*The evolution of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez
*How the defense has improved, and where there are still concerns
*Keys to a Nebraska upset
