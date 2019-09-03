BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers. Each week, we open up our mailbag to questions from our subscribers and from social media. Below are just three of the many questions we received from this community.

Be sure to check out our latest episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, along with my Twitter Q&As from Sunday night, as we discussed many topics brought forth by the BadgerBlitz faithful.