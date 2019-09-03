News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 14:23:15 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz mailbag: Jack Coan's performance, Chris Orr's health

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers. Each week, we open up our mailbag to questions from our subscribers and from social media. Below are just three of the many questions we received from this community.

Be sure to check out our latest episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, along with my Twitter Q&As from Sunday night, as we discussed many topics brought forth by the BadgerBlitz faithful.

B0yc1fqxf2nxzaqeak7r
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (Associated Press)

From Barto222: Did Coan’s performance against USF mirror what he showed in camp?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}