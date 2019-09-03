BadgerBlitz mailbag: Jack Coan's performance, Chris Orr's health
BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers. Each week, we open up our mailbag to questions from our subscribers and from social media. Below are just three of the many questions we received from this community.
Be sure to check out our latest episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, along with my Twitter Q&As from Sunday night, as we discussed many topics brought forth by the BadgerBlitz faithful.
From Barto222: Did Coan’s performance against USF mirror what he showed in camp?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news