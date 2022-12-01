It's setting up to be another busy several weeks of movement on Wisconsin's roster, with transfers being announced and the coaching staff eyeing potential incoming prospects for the 2023 season and beyond. Here's a look at the Badgers who have announced they will be leaving, plus some transfers from across the country who have known offers from the coaching staff. Follow all of the transfer portal happenings on a national scale on the brand new Transfer Tracker. It includes drop-down items specifically for the Transfer Portal in the menu bar. The Transfer Portal is already starting to heat up, but the official opening of the entry window for all players is Dec. 5. The Transfer Portal Main Page is the hub where all national content will be hosted, just like for the FB Recruiting and BB Recruiting main pages. There is also a Transfer Portal Message Board, hosted on the national forums. UPDATED ON 12/1/2022

ENTERING/ENTERED THE PORTAL

Logan Brown, a former Rivals100 prospect in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal in October after being dismissed by interim coach Jim Leonhard. After redshirting in 2019, Brown appeared in 26 games (earning three starts) at both left and right tackle throughout his three-plus seasons at Wisconsin, mainly in a reserve role. Brown didn't last long in the portal. He announced his commitment to Kansas on Oct. 30 and is expected to enroll in January for the Jayhawks. Committed to: Kansas

Stephan Bracey, who battled injuries during most of his career at Wisconsin, entered the transfer portal on Oct. 17. His most significant impact with the Badgers came on special teams, where he averaged 32.2 yards per return in 2021. A Michigan native, Bracey announced his decision to transfer to Central Michigan on Nov. 27. Committed to: Central Michigan

In mid-October, redshirt freshman wide receiver Markus Allen announced his intention to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. In 2022, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound talent hauled in seven passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in six games. Earlier this month, the former four-star prospect announced his decision to transfer to conference rival Minnesota. Committed to: Minnesota

Redshirt freshman quarterback Deacon Hill announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Oct. 9. His announcement came on the heels of Paul Chryst being fired as Badgers head coach on Oct. 2. Hill, who was listed as a backup to Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Myles Burkett, redshirted during the 2021 season and only appeared in one game against New Mexico State where he didn't attempt a pass. The former three-star prospect has announced offers from Northwestern State, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State and Abilene Christian. Committed to: Undecided

KNOWN TRANSFER PORTAL OFFERS