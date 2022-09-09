BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2022 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's season-opening showdown against Washington State. Staff writers Raul Vazquez and Seamus Rohrer each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Coordinator Jim Leonhard. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Vazquez: I'm curious to see how the offensive line performs against a talented Washington State front seven. The line performed well and help in both pass protection and in the run game against an overmatched FCS squad in Illinois State. Against Washington State, naturally the talent level takes a step up against a Pac-12 squad, but the Cougars have a talented group up front. In the opener against Idaho, Washington State's group tallied seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Six different players recorded both a sack and tackle for loss in the 24-17 win over Idaho. A part of that group is defensive end Ron Stone Jr., who was able to be disruptive while on a snap count in week one. Stone Jr., who has the most sacks among returning players, will be full go come Saturday afternoon. Rohrer: Will we see Alexander Smith and/or Justin Clark? Wisconsin has been non-committal about declaring them out or healthy. Both are close to returning with Jim Leonhard calling them truly day-to-day. And if we do see them, how will they look? Against an up-tempo Washington State offense, they’ll literally have very little time to catch their breath upon returning from injury. Smith stood out as the best corner in the spring but missed nearly all of fall camp. And where will Clark, who plays both inside and outside, find a role in the secondary?

CONFIDENT

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Vazquez: I am confident Wisconsin’s front seven will shut down Nakia Watson in his return to Madison. Watson comes into the contest with a full head of steam coming off a career best 117-yard performance against Idaho. That likely won’t be replicated against the Badgers. Granted it was against an FCS squad, Wisconsin maintained its usual dominance against the run to open the season. In the opener, UW limited Illinois State to 57 yards on 26 carries, good for just 2.2 yards per carry. Rohrer: I’m confident Wisconsin will be able to ride their running game against the Cougars, keeping the pressure off Graham Mertz’s shoulders, for now. Wisconsin ran for 221 yards in Week 1, but it’s hard not to get the feeling they’re just getting warmed up. Braelon Allen only carried the ball 14 times. Chez Mellusi ran it 10 times for a solid 4.8 yards a pop, but didn’t display the signature elusiveness that won him the starting job last season. Isaac Guerendo got less work than I expected, only handling the ball six times. They were able to wet their palette against Illinois State, but this running back room is still licking its chops.

CONCERNED

Tailback Isaac Guerendo. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)