News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 10:44:28 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com mailbag: Predicting next commits, Isaiahh Loudermilk

BadgerBlitz.com Staff
Staff

BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers, so we open up our mailbag to questions. Below are just a few that we received from this community after UW's win against Kent State.

From lakemillsbadger: Next Badger to commit on each side of the ball? Could be 2020 or 2021?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}