BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers, so we open up our mailbag to questions from our subscribers and social media. Below are just four that we received from this community after UW's huge win against Michigan.

Jake: I don’t think it’s an issue at the moment. Yes, Watson gained a mere 31 yards on 13 carries against Michigan on Saturday, but he has shown flashes of his potential earlier this season. That includes an 80-yard performance against South Florida with a 27-yard touchdown scamper. Even against Central Michigan, he pulled off a 23-yard run that he almost took to the house. The potential is definitely there for the 5-foot-11, 229-pound Texas native.

In my opinion, however, he is still young. I am no running backs coach, but he will continue to, and will have to, mature more with the playing time he receives and expand upon his skill-set. He is just three games into his collegiate career after redshirting last season. His performance also could appeared skewed when one Heisman hopeful in Jonathan Taylor is in front of you making opposing defenses look foolish.