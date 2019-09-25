BadgerBlitz.com mailbag: Nakia Watson, 2021 and 2022 football recruits
BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers, so we open up our mailbag to questions from our subscribers and social media. Below are just four that we received from this community after UW's huge win against Michigan.
Be sure to check out Jake'ss Twitter Q&A from Sunday night -- as we discussed topics brought forth by the BadgerBlitz.com faithful and more.
LIVE @Badger_Blitz Q&A! Send us your questions! https://t.co/POLKCrDwJX— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) September 23, 2019
From Justin Urban: Do you think Nakia Watson's production an issue? Or did Michigan just play it really well pretty much every time he got the ball? Seems like most of his runs are short gains or losses and his YPC average is held up just because of some of his longer runs.
Jake: I don’t think it’s an issue at the moment. Yes, Watson gained a mere 31 yards on 13 carries against Michigan on Saturday, but he has shown flashes of his potential earlier this season. That includes an 80-yard performance against South Florida with a 27-yard touchdown scamper. Even against Central Michigan, he pulled off a 23-yard run that he almost took to the house. The potential is definitely there for the 5-foot-11, 229-pound Texas native.
In my opinion, however, he is still young. I am no running backs coach, but he will continue to, and will have to, mature more with the playing time he receives and expand upon his skill-set. He is just three games into his collegiate career after redshirting last season. His performance also could appeared skewed when one Heisman hopeful in Jonathan Taylor is in front of you making opposing defenses look foolish.
From Schuetzman: Can you guys do a quick run-through on the 2022 in-state football recruits you are hearing about? Sounds like that is a pretty loaded group already. From Justin Urban: Also is there a time that UW usually starts offering the in-state kids from the next cycle [2022]? Should we expect offers for kids like Braelon Allen and Jerry Cross any time soon?
