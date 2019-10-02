BadgerBlitz.com mailbag: 2022 in-state linemen, recruiting talent trends
BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers, so we open up our mailbag to questions. Below are just several that we received from this community after UW's win against Northwestern.
Be sure to also check out Jake's Twitter Q&A from Sunday night -- as we discussed topics brought forth by the BadgerBlitz.com faithful and more.
From SunPrairieBucky94: Do [2022 in-state offensive linemen] Carson Hinzman or Joe Brunner have early leaders?
Jon: I think it’s still too early to say for each in-state lineman. Right now, Wisconsin and Iowa are really the only two schools involved in their respective recruitments, but that will change after their sophomore tape circulates and they take some off-season visits. In the end I think they wind at UW, but I can’t say the Badgers are “leading” at this point.
