Jon: I think there are a handful of out-of-state recruits to watch in the 2021 class. That conversation starts with JC Latham, a former Waukesha Catholic Memorial athlete who is now at IMG Academy is Florida. Rivals.com caught up with the four-star prospect a handful of times since his move, and Wisconsin has been consistently mentioned in his top schools. An offer from Clemson could be a game changer, but you have to like where the Badgers stand at this point as they battle some of the top programs in the country.

Beyond Latham, the next big target is Nolan Rucci, a four-star offensive tackle from Pennsylvania. UW obviously has a family connection here with his older brother, tight end Hayden Rucci, on the current roster. The feeling is that Rucci will either wind up at Wisconsin with his brother or Penn State where their father played.

Finally, the Badgers are in a great position to land Bryan Sanborn, a three-star linebacker from Lake Zurich High School in Illinois. Another prospect with a family connection to the school, Sanborn has already been on campus a number of times and will be back in Madison this upcoming weekend. Offensive lineman Riley Mahlman, tight end Jameson Geers, linebacker Mac Uihlein, defensive back Justin Walters and defensive end T.J. Bollers also fall in this category.



