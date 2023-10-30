BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 24-10 home loss to Ohio State.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Safety Preston Zachman
Preston Zachman vs. Ohio State
80.3
34
Zachman had a key interception for the Badgers and registered a team-best 90.2 grade in coverage.
Up from No. 2
No. 2: Cornerback Ricardo Hallman
Ricardo Hallman vs. Ohio State
77.1
69
Hallman played every defensive snap for the Badgers. He was targeted 7 times - one of which was intercepted - and gave up just 3 completions.
Up from No. 7
No. 3: Safety Kamo'i Latu
Kamo'i Latu vs. Ohio State
76.6
15
Latu made an impact in the limited role he played on Saturday. According to PFF, 9 of his 15 snaps were "in the box" against Ohio State.
N/A
No. 4: Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson
