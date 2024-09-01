Advertisement

in other news

In photos: Wisconsin defeats Western Michigan, 28-14, in season opener

In photos: Wisconsin defeats Western Michigan, 28-14, in season opener

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 28-14 win over Western Michigan.

 • Dan Sanger
Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin opens season vs. Western Michigan

Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin opens season vs. Western Michigan

Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.

 • Seamus Rohrer
All-Out Blitz Week 1: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Western Michigan Broncos

All-Out Blitz Week 1: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Western Michigan Broncos

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Western Michigan.

 • Donnie Slusher
Key matchups to watch in Week 1 vs. Western Michigan

Key matchups to watch in Week 1 vs. Western Michigan

Key matchups to watch when the Badgers kick off their season against Western Michigan.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Buy or Sell: Week 1 Storylines vs. Western Michigan

Buy or Sell: Week 1 Storylines vs. Western Michigan

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 1 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher

in other news

In photos: Wisconsin defeats Western Michigan, 28-14, in season opener

In photos: Wisconsin defeats Western Michigan, 28-14, in season opener

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 28-14 win over Western Michigan.

 • Dan Sanger
Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin opens season vs. Western Michigan

Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin opens season vs. Western Michigan

Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.

 • Seamus Rohrer
All-Out Blitz Week 1: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Western Michigan Broncos

All-Out Blitz Week 1: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Western Michigan Broncos

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Western Michigan.

 • Donnie Slusher
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 1, 2024
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Western Michigan Broncos
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 28-14 home victory over Western Michigan.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Inside linebacker Jaheim Thomas

Jaheim Thomas vs. Western Michigan
PFF GradeSnapsStatsMovement

81.2

42

6 total tackles in Wisconsin debut. Tops in run defense (84.9) and tackling (82.2).

N/A

No. 2: Wide receiver Trech Kekahuna

Trech Kekahuna vs. Western Michigan
PFF GradeSnapsStatsMovement

77.4

17

3 receptions for 34 yards, including a two-point conversion.

N/A

No. 3: Defensive lineman Elijah Hills

Elijah Hills vs. Western Michigan
PFF GradeSnapsStatsMovement

77.1

21

1 sack in Wisconsin debut. Top pass rush grade of 76.3.

N/A

No. 4: Outside linebacker John Pius

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wisconsin
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Wisconsin
1 - 0
Wisconsin
South Dakota
1 - 0
South Dakota
Wisconsin
1 - 0
Wisconsin
Alabama
1 - 0
Alabama
-9.5
Finished
Wisconsin
28
Arrow
Wisconsin
W. Michigan
14
W. Michigan